THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Donna Mabon, Goosebumps Cryotherapy, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Book Signings — With Fleur Bradley, “Daybreak on Raven Island” and Rachel Hetrick, Infiniti Trilogy and Fallen Heirs series, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tim Glenn, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Run4Hope 5K for Schools — To benefit suicide prevention programs in local high schools, 9-11 a.m., The Ascent Church, 1750 Deer Creek Road, Monument, $30-$50. Registration: run4hope5kforschools.com.
Bines and Brews Beer and Libations Festival — 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument, $10-$25. Tickets: trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews-beer-fest.
Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Richie Furay — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m. Searle Ranch, 18911 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive, Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
SEPT. 21
Tri-Lakes Chamber Orientation — 8-9:30 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — Susan Davies will talk about trail and open space past and future projects in the Tri-Lakes region, 11 a.m., Air Force Academy Falcon Club. Open to all members. To become a member or learn more about club, to go tlwc.net.
100+ Women Who Care Membership Social — 5 p.m., Beast and Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop, Suite 140; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With TREO, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 24
Flight 2022 Butterflies & Boots Gala and Auction — To benefit the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $100. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p87bw2n.
SEPT. 27
Does Your Logo Suck?! — Monthly Education Series for September, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 1
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 6
A Night in the Wild West — Food and fun to benefit the YMCA, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $175. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ym44k8ns.
ONGOING
”Cowboys in the Abstract Jungle” — Works by Joe Beavers and Carol Probst, through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
John DeFransesco “Timeless Places” — Through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
Oil Painting Made Easy — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, through Sept. 29, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $50; trilakesarts.org.
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.