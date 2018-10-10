THROUGH DEC. 8
“HUMAN IMPRINT: HISTORIES OF WOMEN AT HISTORIC COLORADO MINING SITES” EXHIBIT
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission applies; wmmi.org.
WEDNESDAY
NATIVE AMERICAN GLASS TRAY
2:30-4:30 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $40; Info: Stephanie, 761-3737, gallery132.com/classes.
EMPTY BOWLS DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION
To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $20 in advance, $25 at door; monumenthillkiwanis.org.
EVERYWHERE I RHONE WINE DINNER
6:30 p.m., The Villa, 75 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 481-2222.
THURSDAY
BALLOT INFO FORUM
6:30-7:30 p.m., Lewis-Palmer School District Administration Building, 146 N. Jefferson St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/ycnlqzta.
FRIDAY
ART AFTER HOURS: INTRODUCTION TO PMC EARRINGS
6-8 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $80; Info: contact Al via email at Laurra@me.com, gallery132.com/classes.
SATURDAY
TEEPA SNOW’S GEMS VS. STAGES
Learn Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care to support your loved ones living with dementia, 10-11:30 a.m., The Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
GLASS WINDOW HANGING
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $45; Info: Stephanie, 761-3737, gallery132.com/classes.
TRI-LAKES FIRST RESPONDER APPRECIATION BBQ
Noon-2 p.m., Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 675 Baptist Road, Monument; 648-0241.
SATURDAY-OCT. 28
PUMPKIN PATCH
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10, free for ages 3 and younger; 488-0880, wmmi.org.
MONDAY
23RD PSALM BRACELET
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $40; Info: contact Al via email at jennifer@gallery132.com, gallery132.com/classes.
OCT 18
BUSINESS EXPO
4-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway. Registration: tinyurl.com/y827esgw.
“ABOVE AND BEYOND: A HERO’S STORY”
With presentation by Bob McLaughlin, COO of Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 7 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 28 Valley Crescent, free; palmerdividehistory.org.
BRUCE CARROLL LIVE AT THE TCLA
7-10 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 U.S. Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $14-$18; trilakesarts.org/event/bruce-carroll.
OCT. 20
MONUMENTAL ESSENTIAL TREMOR SUPPORT GROUP
Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; Margaret Fiandaco, lumargaret@aol.com.
OCT 27 and 28
FINE ARTS & CRAFTS MARKET
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6 admission; fineartandcraftsmarket.com.
OCT. 29
FREE FLU CLINIC
Noon-2 p.m., Tri-Lakes Cares, 235 N. Jefferson St., Monument. For adults and children older than 4. Eligibility requirements: uninsured, underinsured, those without vaccine coverage. Vaccine limited; available as supply lasts. Call United Way 211 for schedule updates.
NOV. 8
CYBERSECURITY SIMPLIFIED
1-2:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/yakr5ghc.
DEC. 13
SPEED NETWORKING
2:30-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/yat4ukdy.
