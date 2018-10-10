THROUGH DEC. 8

“HUMAN IMPRINT: HISTORIES OF WOMEN AT HISTORIC COLORADO MINING SITES” EXHIBIT

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., regular admission applies; wmmi.org.

WEDNESDAY

NATIVE AMERICAN GLASS TRAY

2:30-4:30 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $40; Info: Stephanie, 761-3737, gallery132.com/classes.

EMPTY BOWLS DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION

To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $20 in advance, $25 at door; monumenthillkiwanis.org.

EVERYWHERE I RHONE WINE DINNER

6:30 p.m., The Villa, 75 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $80 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 481-2222.

THURSDAY

BALLOT INFO FORUM

6:30-7:30 p.m., Lewis-Palmer School District Administration Building, 146 N. Jefferson St., Monument, free; tinyurl.com/ycnlqzta.

FRIDAY

ART AFTER HOURS: INTRODUCTION TO PMC EARRINGS

6-8 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $80; Info: contact Al via email at Laurra@me.com, gallery132.com/classes.

SATURDAY

TEEPA SNOW’S GEMS VS. STAGES

Learn Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care to support your loved ones living with dementia, 10-11:30 a.m., The Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.

GLASS WINDOW HANGING

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $45; Info: Stephanie, 761-3737, gallery132.com/classes.

TRI-LAKES FIRST RESPONDER APPRECIATION BBQ

Noon-2 p.m., Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 675 Baptist Road, Monument; 648-0241.

SATURDAY-OCT. 28

PUMPKIN PATCH

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10, free for ages 3 and younger; 488-0880, wmmi.org.

MONDAY

23RD PSALM BRACELET

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gallery 132, 251 Front St., Suite 8, Monument, $40; Info: contact Al via email at jennifer@gallery132.com, gallery132.com/classes.

OCT 18

BUSINESS EXPO

4-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway. Registration: tinyurl.com/y827esgw.

“ABOVE AND BEYOND: A HERO’S STORY”

With presentation by Bob McLaughlin, COO of Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 7 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 28 Valley Crescent, free; palmerdividehistory.org.

BRUCE CARROLL LIVE AT THE TCLA

7-10 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 U.S. Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $14-$18; trilakesarts.org/event/bruce-carroll.

OCT. 20

MONUMENTAL ESSENTIAL TREMOR SUPPORT GROUP

Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; Margaret Fiandaco, lumargaret@aol.com.

OCT 27 and 28

FINE ARTS & CRAFTS MARKET

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6 admission; fineartandcraftsmarket.com.

OCT. 29

FREE FLU CLINIC

Noon-2 p.m., Tri-Lakes Cares, 235 N. Jefferson St., Monument. For adults and children older than 4. Eligibility requirements: uninsured, underinsured, those without vaccine coverage. Vaccine limited; available as supply lasts. Call United Way 211 for schedule updates.

NOV. 8

CYBERSECURITY SIMPLIFIED

1-2:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/yakr5ghc.

DEC. 13

SPEED NETWORKING

2:30-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: tinyurl.com/yat4ukdy.

To list an event taking place in the 80132 and 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For regional events, go to coloradosprings.com.

