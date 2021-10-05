WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers
FRIDAY
Brandon Henderson Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $65. Reservations: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
SATURDAY-OCT. 30
Miners’ Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 in advance, $12 at door, includes one pumpkin, additional pumpkins $5 each. Tickets: wmmi.org.
SUNDAY
Blessing of the Animals — 3 p.m., St. Matthias Episcopal Church parking lot, 18320 Furrow Road Monument. Donations of nonperishable food will be collected to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares; stmatthias@comcast.net.
OCT. 15-16
Denver Piano Shows — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 16
Balltoberfest — Donate new sports ball to benefit Colorado Springs Police Department’s Play COS, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Scheels, 1226 Interquest Parkway; coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/play-cos.
OCT. 20
100+ Women Who Care — 5:30 p.m., Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
OCT. 21
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Community & Business Expo — 4-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; trilakeschamber.com/community--business-expo.
OCT. 22
Aaron Watson — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$65. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 23
Lisa Hatfield — “To Starve an Ember,” noon-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 23-24
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $3-$6, free for ages 12 and younger; frmakersmarket.com.
NOV. 19-20
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $25 and up. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Pumpkin Patch — With more than 30 activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; coloradokidsranch.com/colorado-pumpkin-patch.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.