WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Nick Palarino, Medicare Mentors, 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
A Night in the Wild West — Food and fun to benefit the YMCA, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $175. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ym44k8ns.
SATURDAY
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
TUESDAY
Watercolor for Beginners: Raven — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $65 plus $10 for materials. Registration: trilakesarts.org/event/watercolor-workshop.
OCT. 12
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Meeting — With speaker Betty Roush, Team Leader, Healing Strong Colorado Springs Support Group, 11 a.m., The Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Open to all members. To become a member, go to tlwc.net or contact membership@tlwc.net.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mark Tedder, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 14
Ribbon Cutting: TruBlue Total House Care — 4-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 15
Masa Ito — Classical Guitar Concert — 6 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, $45; plartscouncil.org.
The Petty Knicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 18
FMLA New Laws — Need to Knows — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Force Broadband, 1945 Deer Creek Road, Unit 108, Monument, free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Seminar to Help Veterans Understand Death Benefits — Hosted by Tri-Lakes American Legion Post 9-11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 300 Colorado 105, Monument, 719-271-3050.
OCT. 20
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Grant Dewey, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Community and Business Expo — 4-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Vendor registration: trilakeschamber.com.
OCT. 22
Fleur Bradley — “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” and “Daybreak on Raven Island,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Byrson’s Chase, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up; bootbarnhall.com.
ONGOING
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
