THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Bank of Colorado, 1146 Interquest Parkway, $15-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/nmjwp78a.
FRIDAY
Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m. food trucks, 6-7 p.m. trunk or treat, St. Peter Catholic School, 124 First St., Monument; petertherockschool.org.
Spooktacular — Trivia at 7 p.m., Triple Nickel plays at 8:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Miners’ Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 in advance, $12 at door, includes one pumpkin, additional pumpkins $5 each. Tickets: wmmi.org.
Bingo — 6:30 p.m., St. Peter Catholic School, 124 First St., Monument, ages 6 and older can play with parents as long as they can read numbers, $10 per packet; 719-481-3511; petertherockschool.org.
The Alter Eagles Halloween Party — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 13
Holiday Boutique and Bake Sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Peter Catholic School, 124 First St., Monument; facebook.com/stpeterholidayboutique.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 19-20
Denver Piano Shows — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $25 and up. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
NOV. 24
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 27
Ashtonz & Mosquito Pass — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Pumpkin Patch — With more than 30 activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; coloradokidsranch.com/colorado-pumpkin-patch.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.