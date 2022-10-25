THROUGH MONDAY
Howl-o-Ween — With spook-tacular special events and unmissable treats for the entire family, Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive, go online for prices: tinyurl.com/ys8bej6f.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
THURSDAY
Fall Festival — With apple-themed events, live entertainment and guided tours, 2:30-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/frdb2u4z.
• • •
FRIDAY
Those Crazy Nights — Halloween Bash — The ultimate Journey experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
John Denver “The Tribute” with John Adams — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
NOV. 3
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Gaylene Golding, Elevation Hydration, 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
NOV. 4
Hoedown for Heroes — To benefit military, veterans and their families, 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Tickets: hoedownheroes.givesmart.com.
• • •
NOV. 5
Holiday Open House and Book Signing — With artists Beth Ove and Linda Parobek, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; GaGa Gabardi will sign “The Last Hurrah” and “The Last Slide,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
NOV. 8
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
• • •
Nov. 9
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — Speaker will be Matt Mayberry, Director of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 11:30 a.m., Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member, or learn about the club, go to tlwc.net.
• • •
NOV. 11
Still the Same — Run with Scissors will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 12
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
NOV. 18
Randy Travis Rocks the Red Kettle — To benefit The Salvation Army, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $150-$200; bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 18-19
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; joysoftheseasonht.org.
NOV. 19
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.