Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
SATURDAY
Miner’s Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 including pre-picked pumpkin. Tickets: wmmi.org.
Book Signing with David Bugno — “Reich Child: A Lebensborn Life,” noon-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Khabib vs Gaethje — Noon, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 31
Halloween Book Signing with Fleur Bradley — “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Halloween Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 7
Book Signing with Eric Peterson — “Secret Denver: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
Tri-Lakes Chamber Spirit Night — Awards, celebration and fun, 6-9 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75-$90. Virtual event, 7-8 p.m., $35 and up. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y5n57dc7.
THIRD TUESDAYS
Tri-Lakes Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Go online location: trilakeschamber.com/business-after-hours.
To list an event taking place in the 80132 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.