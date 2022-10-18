THROUGH OCT. 31
Howl-o-Ween — With spook-tacular special events and unmissable treats for the entire family, Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive, go online for prices: tinyurl.com/ys8bej6f.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
WEDNESDAY
100+Women Who Care Bi-Annual Meeting — 5 p.m., Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
• • •
THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Grant Dewey, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Building Hybrid Teams — 7:30-10:30 a.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $69-$99 in-person, $49 virtual. Registration: tinyurl.com/54stf5a9.
Community and Business Expo — 4-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Vendor registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Stone Beat Invasion — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Balltoberfest — With food trucks, Switchbacks mascot, touch-a-truck and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Scheels, 1226 Interquest Parkway. Donations accepted of new sports calls to benefit Colorado Springs Police Department’s Play COS; tinyurl.com/2smtpkhr.
Fleur Bradley — “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” and “Daybreak on Raven Island,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Byrson’s Chase, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $5 for ages 13 and older; frmakersmarket.com.
• • •
OCT. 27
Fall Festival — With apple-theme events, live entertainment and guided tours, 2:30-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Production Point, 11675 Ridgeline Drive, $15-$20. Registration: tinyurl.com/frdb2u4z.
• • •
OCT. 28
Those Crazy Nights — Halloween Bash — The ultimate Journey experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
OCT. 29
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
John Denver “The Tribute” with John Adams — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.
NOV. 3
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Gaylene Golding, Elevation Hydration, 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
