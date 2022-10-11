THURSDAY
FRIDAY
Candidate Forum — 6-8 p.m., a moderated forum for mayor and trustee candidates, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
Ribbon Cutting: TruBlue Total House Care — 4-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Masa Ito — Classical Guitar Concert — 6 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, $45; plartscouncil.org.
The Petty Knicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
FMLA New Laws — Need to Knows — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Force Broadband, 1945 Deer Creek Road, Unit 108, Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Seminar to Help Veterans Understand Death Benefits — Hosted by Tri-Lakes American Legion Post 9-11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 300 Colorado 105, Monument, 719-271-3050.
• • •
OCT. 19
100+Women Who Care Bi-Annual Meeting — 5 p.m., Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
• • •
OCT. 20
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Grant Dewey, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Community and Business Expo — 4-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Vendor registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
OCT. 21
Stone Beat Invasion — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
OCT. 22
Fleur Bradley — “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” and “Daybreak on Raven Island,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Byrson’s Chase, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
OCT. 22-23
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $5 for ages 13 and older; frmakersmarket.com.
• • •
OCT. 28
Those Crazy Nights — Halloween Bash — The ultimate Journey experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
OCT. 29
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
John Denver “The Tribute” with John Adams — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
NOV. 3
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Gaylene Golding, Elevation Hydration, 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
NOV. 4
Hoedown for Heroes — To benefit military, veterans and their families, 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Tickets: hoedownheroes.givesmart.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.