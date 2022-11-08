THROUGH TUESDAY
Community Food Drive — Donations of nonperishable food items to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; tri-lakescares.org/donate/current-needs.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
THURSDAY
JW Roth: Called or Crazy? Men with a Purpose Lunch — 11:45 a.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening: New Altitude Coworking & Office Space — 4-7 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., 6385 Corporate Drive, Suite 200; trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Still the Same — Run with Scissors will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
MONDAY
Ribbon Cutting/Open House: Tri-Lakes Senior Center — 4-5 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m., 66 Jefferson St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
NOV. 17
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Rich Schur, Schur Success Group, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
NOV. 18
Randy Travis Rocks the Red Kettle — To benefit The Salvation Army, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $150-$200; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
NOV. 18-19
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; joysoftheseasonht.org.
• • •
NOV. 19
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
NOV. 25-26
Dueling Pianos — Wild Turkey Weekend — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
NOV. 29
Free Education Series: Tax Prep Essentials for your Small Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
DEC. 1
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Ricardo Cordova, Healthy Mind, Healthy Body, Healthy Business, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
DEC. 3
The Mentally Strong Community Celebration — 4-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive; mentallystrong.com/events.
• • •
DEC. 23
Country Christmas Show — Featuring Cody Cozz, Exit West and Matt Heard, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
DEC. 31
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — Featuring SofaKillers, Soapdish will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
