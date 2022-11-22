THROUGH DEC. 2
Benet Hill Monastery Gift Shop — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sundays, 3190 Benet Lane; 719-633-0655, benethillmonastery.org.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 24
Santa’s Wonderland — Free photo with Santa, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive, go online for times: tinyurl.com/mwwayutr.
• • •
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Dueling Pianos — Wild Turkey Weekend — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Book Signing — With Barbara Bowen, author of “Ballistics at the Ballet,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road; secab-extravaganza.weebly.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Free Education Series: Tax Prep Essentials for your Small Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
DEC. 1
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Ricardo Cordova, Healthy Mind, Healthy Body, Healthy Business, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
DEC. 2
John Schneider — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
DEC. 3
North Pole at Tri-Lakes Arts & Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grace Best Education Center, 66 Jefferson St., Monument; monumenthillkiwanis.org/mhk.
Small Town Christmas Book Signing — With Heidi Koland, “If I Could Ride a Train,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Monument Annual Tree Lighting — With entertainment, craft booths, food trucks, 3-5 p.m., with Santa’s arrival at 5 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; townofmonument.org.
The Mentally Strong Community Celebration — 4-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive; mentallystrong.com/events.
• • •
DEC. 9
A Winter’s Eve — Holiday concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $80 VIP; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
DEC. 10
Book Signings — With Stewart Green and Susan Joy Paul, “Best Lake Hikes Colorado: A Guide to the State’s Greatest Lake Hikes” and Jamie Siebrase, “Mythbusting the Great Outdoors,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
DEC. 17
Book Signings — With Jodi Bowersox will sign her “Anonymous” action series, “Rocky Mountain Series” and Lightning Rider” series and Susan Mathis, “Peyton’s Promise” and “Rachel’s Reunion, noon-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
DEC. 22
Dueling Pianos — Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
DEC. 23
Country Christmas Show — Featuring Cody Cozz, Exit West and Matt Heard, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.