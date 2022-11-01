THROUGH NOV. 15
Community Food Drive — Donations of nonperishable food items to benefit Tri-Lake Cares can be dropped off 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; tri-lakescares.org/donate/current-needs.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 17
TLCA Artist Members Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
WEDNESDAY
Ribbon Cutting/Open House: Tri-Lakes Cares’ New Market Design — 5-7 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m., 235 N. Jefferson St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With speaker Travis Bockenstedt, Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, 7:30-9 a.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Ribbon Cutting: TruBlue Total House Care — 4-5 p.m., ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Hoedown for Heroes — To benefit military, veterans and their families, 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Tickets: hoedownheroes.givesmart.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Holiday Open House and Book Signing — With artists Beth Ove and Linda Parobek, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; GaGa Gabardi will sign “The Last Hurrah” and “The Last Slide,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
• • •
NOV. 9
Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening: WoodSpring Suites Hotel — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with ribbon cutting at noon, 1328 Republic Drive; trilakeschamber.com.
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — Speaker will be Matt Mayberry, director of Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 11:30 a.m., Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member, or learn about the club, go to tlwc.net.
• • •
NOV. 10
Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening: New Altitude Coworking & Office Space — 4-7 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., 6385 Corporate Drive, Suite 200; trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
NOV. 11
Still the Same — Run with Scissors will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
NOV. 12
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
NOV. 14
Ribbon Cutting/Open House: Tri-Lakes Senior Center — 4-5 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m., 66 Jefferson St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
NOV. 15
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.