FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Denver Piano Shows — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. Starts at the Hospitality House, Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $25 and up. Tickets: joysoftheseasonht.org.
SUNDAY
WireWood Station — 7-10 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; pikespeakbrewing.com.
NOV. 24
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
NOV. 27
Book Signings — With John W. Anderson “A to Z: Colorado’s Nearly Forgotten History: 1776-1876,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Barb Tyner “Compass Point,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Ashtonz & Mosquito Pass — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
DEC. 4
Monument Hill Kiwanis Club’s North Pole Tri-Lakes Arts and Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grace Best Education Center, 66 Jefferson St., Monument. Free entry with nonperishable food item donation to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares; Bob Nissen, 719-304-8705.
Book Signings — With Ana Crespo “Hello Tree,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., author Deb Faulkner and photographer Christina Cookson “Henry’s Denver Palace” and Jean Alfieri “Zuggy the Rescue Pug: Spooky, Ooky Stories and Sweet Dreams,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
DEC. 11
Book Signings — With Tanja Britton “Places and People of the Pikes Peak Region” and Mike Pach “Colorado Springs: Then and Now,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
DEC. 18
Book Signings — J.B. Teller “Open Bar” and Michele Sample “Can I Hold Your Hand?” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
THROUGH DEC. 13
Santa on Patrol — New, unwrapped toys to benefit children in the Tri-Lakes area can be dropped off at Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road, Monument or any Toys-4-Tots box locations throughout Tri-Lakes Area; aromano@tomgov.org.
THROUGH DEC. 24
Santa’s Wonderland — Free 4x6 photo with Santa, crafts and more, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Reservations required: basspro.com/santa.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.