Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
THROUGH DEC. 30
Wednesday Trivia Nights — With This is a Clue, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, free admission. Teams with most wins by Dec. 30 wins cash and prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
John Fielder and Jeri Norgen — “Colorado Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
MONDAY
Monumental Impact Open House/Internship Symposium — High school students interested in technology, engineering and entrepreneurship are welcome to see our new space, hear about equipment available and ask about internships available from local businesses, 4-5 p.m. Option to meet in-person or online; monumentalimpact.org.
NOV. 19
Monumental Impact Virtual House/Community Cupport Session — Businesses involved in technology, engineering and entrepreneurship or businesses/individuals with an interest in being the Community of Support to high school students in these career pathways are welcome to see our new space and connect with others, 4-5 p.m. Option to meet in-person or online; monumentalimpact.org.
NOV. 21
Book Signings — Gina Holder, “Forgiven Again,” noon-3 p.m. and Susan Mathis, “Reagan’s Reward,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
NOV. 28
Book Signings — Jayme Mansfield, “Seasoned, A Love Story,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Kelly McWilliams, “Agnes at the End of the World,” 1-3 p.m. , Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
DEC. 5
Book Signings — Caroline Eklund, “Secrets of the Sacred Bluestone,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Terry Pierce, “Without Warning: The Saga of Gettysburg, A Reluctant Union Hero and the Men He Inspired,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
DEC. 12
Book Signings — M.J. Evans,” Mr. Figgletoes’ Toy Emporium” and various horse titles including trail guides in Colorado, 11 a.m.-1 and John Rabin, “Defined by Fire,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
DEC. 19
Book Signings — Nicole Musmanno, The Lessons of Pi,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Tara Stone,”6 Blocks Home,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
THIRD TUESDAYS
Tri-Lakes Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Go online location: trilakeschamber.com/business-after-hours.
To list an event taking place in the 80132 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.