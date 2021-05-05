Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
SATURDAY
• Narrow Gauge — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
MAY 15
Charity Casino Night — To benefit Bryson’s Chase and Children’s Hospital of Colorado 6-10 p.m., The Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument, $150. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/3yrt2u8c.
MAY 20
Book Signings — Susan Joy Paul “Women in the Wild: The Everywoman’s Guide to Hiking, Camping and Backcountry Travel” and Chris Meehan “Best Outdoor Adventures Colorado Front Range: A Guide to the Region’s Greatest Hiking, Climbing, Cycling and Paddling,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.
JUNE 18-19
The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band — Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 26
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School north parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.
JUNE 29
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Flying Horse North, 1880 Weiskopf Point, go online for costs. Registration required: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
