THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker: Ricardo Cordova, Healthy Mind, Healthy Body, Healthy Business, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Picnic and Planes — Bring a picnic lunch and watch the Air Force Thunderbirds fly for the Air Force Academy’s graduation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Western Museum of Science and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5 per car, separate admission applies to the museum; wmmi.org.

WireWood Station — To benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

THURSDAY-JUNE 28

”PLAG Color Splash 2023” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

THURSDAY-JUNE 30

New Backpacks Drive — To benefit COSILoveYou, drop off donations to any Super Quality Cleaners, including two in the Tri-Lakes area and receive $10 store credit towards future dry cleaning or laundry service, one per customer; sqcleaners.com.

• • •

THURSDAY-JULY 15

”Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

FRIDAY

Sandy Wells — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Nico Colucci Trio — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., ribbon cutting at 1 p.m., Balanced Studio & LC Boutique, 790 Colorado 105, Unit D, Palmer Lake; trilakeschamber.com.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$35; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Triple Play — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ted Newman & Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pantry, 6980 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls; thepantryingreenmtnfallsco.com.

• • •

JUNE 7

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast Quarterly Member Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 1455 Cipriani Loop, Monument, $23-$28. Tickets: trilakeschamber.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Randy Keira, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 8

Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye & Sammy Kershow — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $55-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 9

Goldpine — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

JUNE 15

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker: Carol Nolan, CPN & Associates, 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Book Signings — Barbara Bowen, “Fireworks on the Fourth,” Denise Gard, “Raven Woods” and Christine Loomis, the 13th edition of “Colorado Off the Beaten Path,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.