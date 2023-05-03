WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

Black Forest Arts & Craft Guild Spring Show — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; bfacg.org.

• • •

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Erica Meyer, Mountain View Electric Association, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Red Dirt Revival — Kevin Austin — To benefit Stable Stripes, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

FRIDAY

Cinco de Mayo with El Local Fandango: ZZ Top Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta — With Collective Groove, 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

SATURDAY

Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening — Open house 8 a.m.-2 p.m., ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m., Club Pilates Monument, 810 Sky Vista Point, Suite 120; trilakeschamber.com.

Book Signing — With Sandra Dallas, “Where Coyotes Howl,” 11 a.m.1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

• • •

TUESDAY

Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Registration required by Friday: tri-lakescares.org.

• • •

MAY 10

Tri-Lakes Chamber Orientation — Learn more about the Chamber, 8-9:30 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

MAY 11

Open House, Ribbon Cutting/New Location — Open house, 3:30-5:30 p.m., ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m., Bella Art and Frame, 251 Front St., Monument; trilakeschamber.com.

Woody Wiley, Double Barrell — To benefit The Salvation Army, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

MAY 12

Thompson Square — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

Jason Wulf Band — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Countywyde — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

• • •

MAY 13

Family Day Science — Exhibitors include Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, Space Foundation, Money Museum, radioactivity and Tesla presentations and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Western Museum of Science and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5 per car. Tickets available online or at gate; wmmi.org.

Book Signings — With Dr. Lindsey Larsen, author of “Meeting Exceptional Friends” and Lindsay Mello, author of “The Dream Fairy,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Cash’d Out — Tribute to Johnny Cash — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

MAY 16

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Flying Horse Medical Center, 77 Third St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

MAY 18

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Haley Chapin, Tri-Lakes Cares, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Book Signings — With Mike Torreano, author of “White Sands Gold” and Stephanie Kane, author of “True Crime Redux,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Full Throttle — 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.