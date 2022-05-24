SATURDAY-MONDAY

MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, Black Forest, admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.

MONDAY

Monument’s Memorial Day Ceremony — 10-11 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 Eighth St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.

JUNE 3

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 4

Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Maia Sharp & May Erlewine — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$40; trilakesarts.org.

JUNE 5

Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.

JUNE 9

Comedy Night — With Robert Mac, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 10-24

PLAG Summer Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

JUNE 11

Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus maternity home, 6-8 p.m., St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Donations accepted; petertherock.org.

Orleans — The Gilmore Family Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 15

Waterwise Garden Ribbon Cutting — 5 p.m., 3rd Street Trailhead, 340 3rd St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.

JUNE 16

Sawyer Brown — Wirewood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 17

Dolls in the Attic — Tribute to Aerosmith, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 18

Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.

Tracy Byrd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

TRON the Band — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$30; trilakesarts.org.

JUNE 23

Santa Fe Open Space Sunset Photography Workshop — 6-8 p.m., Palmer Lake, $20. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

JUNE 24

Neal McCoy — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 25

The Pot — A Tribute to TOOL, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 25-26

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monument and Colorado Springs, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

JULY 12

CPR Class — To benefit, Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.

JULY 16

Party for the Parks — With music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

