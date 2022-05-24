SATURDAY-MONDAY
MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, Black Forest, admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.
• • •
MONDAY
Monument’s Memorial Day Ceremony — 10-11 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 Eighth St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
• • •
JUNE 3
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 4
Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Maia Sharp & May Erlewine — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$40; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
JUNE 5
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
• • •
JUNE 9
Comedy Night — With Robert Mac, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 10-24
PLAG Summer Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
JUNE 11
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus maternity home, 6-8 p.m., St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Donations accepted; petertherock.org.
Orleans — The Gilmore Family Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 15
Waterwise Garden Ribbon Cutting — 5 p.m., 3rd Street Trailhead, 340 3rd St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
• • •
JUNE 16
Sawyer Brown — Wirewood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 17
Dolls in the Attic — Tribute to Aerosmith, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 18
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
Tracy Byrd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
TRON the Band — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$30; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
JUNE 23
Santa Fe Open Space Sunset Photography Workshop — 6-8 p.m., Palmer Lake, $20. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
JUNE 24
Neal McCoy — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 25
The Pot — A Tribute to TOOL, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 25-26
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monument and Colorado Springs, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
• • •
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit, Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
• • •
JULY 16
Party for the Parks — With music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.