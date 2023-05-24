THURSDAY

Mitch Carter — To benefit Bryson Strong, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

FRIDAY

Dueling Pianos — Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Frady Catz — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Treo — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Martini Shot — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Territory Days — Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

Broadway Jazz Brunch Featuring Music from “Grease” — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

MONDAY

Memorial Day Celebration — 10 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 8th St., Monument; 719-352-1259, phermann@tomgov.org.

• • •

MAY 31

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

JUNE 1

Picnic and Planes — Bring a picnic lunch and watch the Air Force Thunderbirds fly for the Air Force Academy’s graduation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Western Museum of Science and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5 per car, separate admission applies to the museum; wmmi.org.

WireWood Station — To benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

JUNE 1-28

“PLAG Color Splash 2023” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

JUNE 1-JULY 15

”Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

JUNE 2

Sandy Wells — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

JUNE 3

Jazz Brunch with Nico Colucci Trio — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$35; trilakesarts.org.

JUNE 4

Jazz Brunch with Triple Play — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

JUNE 7

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Randy Keira, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 8

Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye & Sammy Kershow — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $55-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

JUNE 9

Goldpine — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

JUNE 17

Front Range Maker’s Market — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.

JUNE 19-JUNE 23 AND JULY 17-21

Steam Camp — For grades 3-5, Western Museum of Science and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $225-$250. Registration: 719-488-0880, wmmi.org.

JUNE 23

Eddie Montgomery — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

• • •

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.