THURSDAY
Mitch Carter — To benefit Bryson Strong, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.
FRIDAY
Dueling Pianos — Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Frady Catz — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
SATURDAY
Jazz Brunch with Treo — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
Martini Shot — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Territory Days — Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.
SUNDAY
Broadway Jazz Brunch Featuring Music from “Grease” — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
MONDAY
Memorial Day Celebration — 10 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 8th St., Monument; 719-352-1259, phermann@tomgov.org.
MAY 31
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 1
Picnic and Planes — Bring a picnic lunch and watch the Air Force Thunderbirds fly for the Air Force Academy’s graduation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Western Museum of Science and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5 per car, separate admission applies to the museum; wmmi.org.
WireWood Station — To benefit Gleneagle Sertoma, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.
JUNE 1-28
“PLAG Color Splash 2023” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
JUNE 1-JULY 15
”Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
JUNE 2
Sandy Wells — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
JUNE 3
Jazz Brunch with Nico Colucci Trio — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$35; trilakesarts.org.
JUNE 4
Jazz Brunch with Triple Play — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.
JUNE 7
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Randy Keira, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 8
Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye & Sammy Kershow — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $55-$125; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 9
Goldpine — 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
JUNE 17
Front Range Maker’s Market — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.
JUNE 19-JUNE 23 AND JULY 17-21
Steam Camp — For grades 3-5, Western Museum of Science and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $225-$250. Registration: 719-488-0880, wmmi.org.
JUNE 23
Eddie Montgomery — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$125; bootbarnhall.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
