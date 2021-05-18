WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Mary and the Pharoah, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
THURSDAY
Book Signings — Susan Joy Paul “Women in the Wild: The Everywoman’s Guide to Hiking, Camping and Backcountry Travel” and Chris Meehan “Best Outdoor Adventures Colorado Front Range: A Guide to the Region’s Greatest Hiking, Climbing, Cycling and Paddling,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
MAY 28
Ashtonz & Wirewood Station — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 12
Book Signing — Rocky Shockley and Tim Jones “Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past: Pikes Peak Region,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
JUNE 26
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School north parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.
JUNE 29
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Flying Horse North, 1880 Weiskopf Point, go online for costs. Registration required: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
JULY 17
Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
