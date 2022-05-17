THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Dodie Thompson, Peak Resumes, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Strategies for Paying for Long-Term Care — 11 a.m.-noon, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 719-259-1331, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/lunch-learn-0522.
Book Signings — Jeanette Minniti “The Only Way Home” and Tim Jones and Rocky Schokley “Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Peak Awards & Installation Banquet — To celebrate the industry’s top professionals and installation of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado 2022-2023 Board of Directors, 5-11 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration: tinyurl.com/2phmxc3r.
• • •
FRIDAY
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Selling Online with E-Commerce Platforms — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
MAY 28-30
MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, Black Forest, admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.
• • •
MAY 30
Monument’s Memorial Day Ceremony — 10-11 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 Eighth St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
• • •
JUNE 11
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus, the maternity home set to open in 2023 for vulnerable pregnant women in the Pikes Peak Region, 6-8 p.m., St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Donations accepted; petertherock.org.
• • •
JUNE 15
Waterwise Garden Ribbon Cutting — 5 p.m., 3rd Street Trailhead, 340 3rd St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
• • •
JUNE 18
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
• • •
JUNE 25-26
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monument and Colorado Springs, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit, Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
JULY 16
Party for the Parks — With music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
JULY 28
Concerts in the Park — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 4
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 11
Concerts in the Park — With Eight Three, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 18
Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.