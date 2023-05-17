THROUGH MAY 24

”Sacred Art” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$35. Tickets: trilakesarts.org.

WEDNESDAY

Open House for Fox Run Nature Center — Learn more about the new Fox Run Nature Center coming to Fox Run Regional Park in 2025, 6-7:30 p.m., Antelope Trails Elementary School, 15280 Jessie Drive; tdg-frnc.com.

THURSDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Haley Chapin, Tri-Lakes Cares, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

Book Signings — With Mike Torreano, author of “White Sands Gold” and Stephanie Kane, author of “True Crime Redux,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past Presentation — 7-8:30 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 28 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake; tinyurl.com/ympvhwfa.

Full Throttle — 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

FRIDAY

Amanda VS Material Girl — Tribute to Madonna — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Dallas Alley — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$30; trilakesarts.org.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

School of Earth & Soul — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Clint Dadian — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Springs of Hope Gala — Dinner, live music, comedy auction and more, 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $300. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Aiden Gould — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

TUESDAY

Website Facelifts — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

MAY 24

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jacob Christopher, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

MAY 25

Mitch Carter — To benefit Bryson Strong, 6 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive, donations accepted; notesbar.com/events.

MAY 26

Dueling Pianos — Born to Rock — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Frady Catz — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

MAY 27

Jazz Brunch with Treo — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Martini Shot — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

MAY 27-29

Territory Days — This Memorial Day weekend tradition always draws large crowds, Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.

MAY 28

Broadway Jazz Brunch Featuring Music from “Grease” — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

MAY 29

Memorial Day Celebration — 10 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 8th St., Monument; 719-352-1259, phermann@tomgov.org.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

