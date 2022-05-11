THURSDAY
Lorrie Morgan — Morgan Cheyenne will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$82; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Benefit Concert — With Sandy Wells Band & Jeffrey Alan Band, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$55; bootbarnhall.com.
Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20 and up; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
SATURDAY
Whitney Anderson — Signing her collection of picture books, 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Flying Horse Medical Center & Aesthetics, 77 Third St., Monument, $10-$15. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
MAY 18
A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Tickets: tri-lakescares.org.
• • •
MAY 19
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Dodie Thompson, Peak Resumes, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Strategies for Paying for Long-Term Care — 11 a.m.-noon, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 719-259-1331, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/lunch-learn-0522.
Book Signings — Jeanette Minniti “The Only Way Home” and Tim Jones and Rocky Schokley “Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Peak Awards & Installation Banquet — To celebrate the industry’s top professionals and installation of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado 2022-2023 Board of Directors, 5-11 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration: tinyurl.com/2phmxc3r.
• • •
MAY 20
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MAY 21
Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MAY 24
Selling Online with E-Commerce Platforms — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
MAY 30
Monument’s Memorial Day Ceremony — 10-11 a.m., Monument Cemetery, 800 Eighth St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
• • •
JUNE 11
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus, the maternity home set to open in 2023 for vulnerable pregnant women in the Pikes Peak Region, 6-8 p.m., St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Donations accepted; petertherock.org.
• • •
JUNE 15
Waterwise Garden Ribbon Cutting — 5 p.m., Third Street Trailhead, 340 Third St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
• • •
JUNE 17-18
Fifth Annual Jackson Creek Garage Sale — Sell or shop for hidden treasures in the Jackson Creek community, located off Interstate 25 and Baptist Road in Monument; trilakesrealestateinc.com/jackson-creek-garage-sale.
• • •
JUNE 18
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
• • •
JUNE 25-26
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monument and Colorado Springs, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
• • •
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
