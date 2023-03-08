THROUGH SATURDAY

JA Rock ‘N Bowl Black Tie Bowling — To benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit at Interquest, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Registration: secure.qgiv.com/event/jarocknbowl-blacktie2023.

THROUGH MARCH 31

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m. Fridays, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

THROUGH APRIL 15

GriefShare Support Group — For anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Falcon’s Nest, third floor, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, one-time fee of $20. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/griefshare-group.

THURSDAY

Book Signings — With Margaret Mizushima, author of “Standing Dead” and Saguaro Sanction author of the National Park Mystery series, 4-7 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

FRIDAY

Cary Morin Duo — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Dancing Dream: A Tribute to ABBA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99; bootbarnhall.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Create! Family Retreat — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

SATURDAY

Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade — Noon-2 p.m., Tejon Street; csstpats.com/parade-information.

MARCH 16

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Kelly Gorny, Clean Water Co., 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

MARCH 17

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — Ben Nasser will present “The surprising role that women disguised as men played in the Civil War,” 11:30 a.m., Falcon Club Air Force Academy. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member or learn about the club go to tlwc.net.

Tri-Lakes Chamber Quarterly Member Luncheon — Speaker will be Kyndra Wilson, Disruption Advisors, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, $23-$28. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — Featuring Narrow Gauge & Jason Wulf, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

MARCH 17-19

Spring Retreat — For students in grades 6-12, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

MARCH 18

Fire and Ice: A Pat Benatar Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Moors & McCumber — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

MARCH 21

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

