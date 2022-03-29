THURSDAY
The Pot and My Own Summer — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $27-$34; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
FRIDAY
Concert and Comedy Night — With Sandy Wells and Sam Adams to benefit Family of Christ Student Ministry and Mission Trips Program, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$55; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
SATURDAY
Mike Phirman — 2-4 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $5-$25; trilakesarts.org.
Locash — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$85; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
APRIL 8
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
. . .
APRIL 9
Poetry Month Celebration — With Joe Murphy and Lonnie Wartman, 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
. . .
APRIL 14
Casey Donahew — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $30-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
APRIL 15
Chris Cagle — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
APRIL 16
Jerrod Niemann — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$68; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
APRIL 20
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wedgewood Black Forest, 12375 Black Forest Road. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club; tlwc.net.
. . .
APRIL 22
Bill Hearne Trio — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
The Reunion Beatles — Get Back — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
. . .
APRIL 24
The Country Music Project — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat’s Programs and Missions, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
APRIL 30
Sandra Dallas — Will sign “Little Souls,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Claude Bourbon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, $10-$30; trilakesarts.org.
. . .
MAY 7
Book Signings — Tom and Lindy Schneider “College Secrets of Highly Successful People” and “Starfish on the Beach” and Katie McQuaid, “Everybody Loves Grace,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
. . .
MAY 13
Acoustic Eidolon — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-25; trilakesarts.org.
Gypsy Swing Revue with Kristi Stice — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
. . .
MAY 14
Whitney Anderson — Signing her collection of picture books, 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
. . .
MAY 18
A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Tickets: tri-lakescares.org.
. . .
MAY 28-30
MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, Black Forest, admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.
. . .
JUNE 18
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
. . .
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit, Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
. . .
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.