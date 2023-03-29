THROUGH APRIL 15

GriefShare Support Group — For anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Falcon’s Nest, third floor, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, one-time fee of $20. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/griefshare-group.

• • •

THROUGH APRIL 25

“Sacred Art” Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

FRIDAY

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

Still the Same — A Tribute to Bob Seger — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ten Years Gone — A Led Zeppelin Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

APRIL 7

Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

EGGStravaganza — Glow in the dark egg hunt, for ages 8 and older, 7:45, 8, 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• • •

APRIL 13-16

Living Facilitator Training —Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL), La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

• • •

APRIL 14

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — With garden-style party and style show featuring Chico’s clothing collections, 11:30 a.m., Falcon Club, Air Force Academy. Open to members. To become a member, go tp tlwc.net or email membership@tlwc.net.

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner — With awards, auction and more, 6 p.m., Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $80-$95. Reservations required by April 10: trilakeschamber.com/annual-awards-dinner.html.

Wirewood Station & Sandy Wells — To benefit Family of Christ, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

APRIL 15

The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

Eric Elison “Gordon & Me” — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

APRIL 19

100+ Women Who Care Tri-Lakes Bi-Annual Meeting — 5 p.m. April 19, Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.

• • •

APRIL 21-23

OWL Facilitator Training — Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL), La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

• • •

APRIL 22

My Blue Sky — Allman Brother Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

•••

APRIL 29

Nothing but Nineties — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

•••

APRIL 30

Wirewood Station — To benefit Lutheran Valley Retreat’s programs and missions, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

•••

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.