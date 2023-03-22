THROUGH MARCH 31

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m. Fridays, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

• • •

THROUGH APRIL 15

GriefShare Support Group — For anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Falcon’s Nest, third floor, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, one-time fee of $20. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/griefshare-group.

• • •

THROUGH APRIL 25

”Sacred Art” Exhibition — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

THURSDAY

Ms. Colorado Senior America Variety Show — 3-4 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: Laura Hale, 719-725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

• • •

FRIDAY

Humbird — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

Exit West — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

SATURDAY

Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

Ribbon Cutting/New Office — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with ribbon cutting at 11:45 a.m., Lee & Associates Real Estate, 84 Colorado 105, Suite 4, Palmer Lake; trilakeschamber.com.

The Long Run — A Tribute to the Eagles — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

The Moldy Figs — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

MARCH 29

Alzheimer’s Association Education Nights — “Effective Communication,” 5-6 p.m., Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: Laura Hale, 719-725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/events.

Springstown Shakers — 7-9 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

MARCH 31

Still the Same — A Tribute to Bob Seger — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

APRIL 1

Wayne Wilkinson — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Ten Years Gone — A Led Zeppelin Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

APRIL 7

Sofakillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

EGGStravaganza — Glow in the dark egg hunt, for ages 8 and older, 7:45, 8, 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• • •

APRIL 13-16

Living Facilitator Training —Our Whole Lives: Sexuality and Our Faith (OWL), La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

• • •

APRIL 14

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — With garden-style party and style show featuring Chico’s clothing collections, 11:30 a.m., Falcon Club, Air Force Academy. Open to members. To become a member, go tp tlwc.net or email membership@tlwc.net.

• • •

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.