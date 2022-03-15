WEDNESDAY
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Business and Luncheon Meeting — Featuring Line Dancing by Cindy Swift of Cindy’s Dance Factory, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wedgewood Black Forest, 12375 Black Forest Road, Black Forest. Open to all Tri-Lakes Women’s Club members. Go online to become a member: tlwc.net.
100+ Women Who Care Membership Social — 5 p.m. Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument; admin@100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
. . .
THURSDAY
Jackson Creek Senior Living Lunch and Learn — 11 a.m., 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Reservations: 719-725-6060.
. . .
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
MARCH 24
The Kentucky Headhunters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
MARCH 25
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Brooks Williams — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
. . .
MARCH 26
Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
APRIL 8
David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
. . .
APRIL 9
Poetry Month Celebration — With Joe Murphy and Lonnie Wartman, 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
. . .
APRIL 22
Bill Hearne Trio — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
. . .
APRIL 30
Claude Bourbon — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-30; trilakesarts.org.
Author Sandra Dallas — Will sign “Little Souls,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
MAY 13
Acoustic Eidolon — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-25; trilakesarts.org.
Gypsy Swing Revue with Kristi Stice — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
MAY 18
A Taste of Tri-Lakes Cares — 5:30-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $40. Tickets: tri-lakescares.org.
MAY 28-30
MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, Black Forest, admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.
JUNE 18
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit, Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
