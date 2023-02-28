THROUGH APRIL 15

GriefShare Support Group — For anyone grieving the death of a family member or friend, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Falcon’s Nest, third floor, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, one-time fee of $20. Registration: jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/griefshare-group.

FRIDAY-MARCH 31

Fish Fry Friday — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares and other local charities, 5-6:45 p.m. Fridays, St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $12, $8 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; petertherock.org, 719-481-3511.

SATURDAY

Soapdish Featuring Last Patrol — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

TUESDAY-MARCH 11

JA Rock ‘N Bowl Black Tie Bowling — To benefit Junior Achievement, The Summit at Interquest, 1180 Interquest Parkway. Registration: secure.qgiv.com/event/jarocknbowl-blacktie2023.

MARCH 8

Black Forest Trails Association Board Meeting — Todd Marts, EPC Parks & Rec executive director, will speak on the future of Section 16 and other topics, 6:30 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road; 719-332-8896, blackforesttrails.org, president.bfta@gmail.com.

MARCH 9

Book Signings — With Margaret Mizushima, author of “Standing Dead” and Saguaro Sanction, author of the National Park Mystery series, 4-7 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

MARCH 10

Cary Morin Duo — 7 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

MARCH 10-11

Dancing Dream: A Tribute to ABBA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99; bootbarnhall.com.

MARCH 10-12

Create! Family Retreat — La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Black Forest, go online for prices. Registration: laforet.org.

MARCH 11

Wayne Wilkinson & Andy Burtschi — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; waynewilkinson.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade — Noon-2 p.m., Tejon Street; csstpats.com/parade-information.

MARCH 16

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Kelly Gorny, Clean Water Co., 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

MARCH 17

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — Ben Nasser will present “The surprising role that women disguised as men played in the Civil War,” 11:30 a.m., Falcon Club Air Force Academy. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member or learn about the club go to tlwc.net.

Tri-Lakes Chamber Quarterly Member Luncheon — Speaker will be Kyndra Wilson, Disruption Advisors, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, $23-$28. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.

