Comedy Night — With Robert Mac, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY-JUNE 24
PLAG Summer Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
SATURDAY
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus, the maternity home set to open in 2023 for vulnerable pregnant women in the Pikes Peak Region, 6-8 p.m., St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Donations accepted; petertherock.org.
Orleans — The Gilmore Family Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 15
Waterwise Garden Ribbon Cutting — 5 p.m., 3rd Street Trailhead, 340 3rd St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
JUNE 16
June Art Hop — Barbara Bowen will sign “Music is Murder,” 5-8 p.m. with music by retired oboe player Guy Dutra-Silveira and his daughter Amy Long, violinist performing a short Telemann duet at the top of the hours of 6 and 7 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Sawyer Brown — WireWood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 17
Dolls in the Attic — Tribute to Aerosmith, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 18
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
Tracy Byrd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
TRON the Band — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$30; trilakesarts.org.
JUNE 20
Teal Tee-Off Golf Tournament — To benefit Sue’s Gift — Gynecologic Cancer Support, 9 a.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $250, $900 for foursome. Registration: suesgift.org/teal-tee-off.
JUNE 21
Attracting Media Attention and Making the Most of Your 15 Minutes — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
JUNE 23
Santa Fe Open Space Sunset Photography Workshop — 6-8 p.m., Palmer Lake, $20. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
JUNE 24
Neal McCoy — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 25
The Pot — A Tribute to TOOL, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 25-26
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monument and Colorado Springs, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
