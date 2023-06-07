WEDNESDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast Quarterly Member Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 1455 Cipriani Loop, Monument, $23-$28. Tickets: trilakeschamber.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Randy Keira, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

THURSDAY

Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye & Sammy Kershow — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $55-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

FRIDAY

Soapdish — 7 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Goldpine — Gil Bierman, Spur will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.

• • •

SATURDAY

Jazz Brunch with Steven Brooks — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

Black Forest Fire Remembrance — Featuring Keynote Speaker, Congressman Doug Lamborn, 1 p.m., Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road; tinyurl.com/27pxrabh. Regrow to Restore will be accepting small and potted small saplings dug from attendees properties to be donated to those who needs trees; weareblackforest.com/regrow.

Rocky Mountain Pig Jig — Barbecue competition, live music and more to benefit NephCure, 1-10 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $30 online, $45 at gate, free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets: rockymountainpigjig.com.

• • •

SUNDAY

Jazz Brunch with Kerry Paige — Brunch starts at 9 a.m., music 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com/events.

• • •

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

“PLAG Color Splash 2023” — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through June 28, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

New Backpacks Drive — To benefit COSILoveYou, drop off donations through June 30 during store hours to any Super Quality Cleaners, including two in the Tri-Lakes area and receive $10 store credit towards future dry cleaning or laundry service, one per customer; sqcleaners.com.

“Inside—and Outside—the Lines” — Works by John and Sandy Goddard, Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through June 28Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.