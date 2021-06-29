THURSDAY-FRIDAY
The Bellamy Brothers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$99. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SUNDAY
4th of July Symphony on Your Porch — With the Colorado Springs Symphony. Go online for times and events: cos4thofjuly.org.
• • •
JULY 7-8
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Rico Southee, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 9-10
SofaKillers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 15
July Art Hope Event — Terry Pierce will sign “Without Warning: The Saga of Gettysburg, A Reluctant Union Hero and the Men He Inspired,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
JULY 17
Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
• • •
JULY 22
Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
JULY 29
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
AUG. 1
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
AUG. 5
Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
AUG. 7
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or virtual live stream, $150 for in-person event. Tickets required: silverkey.org.
• • •
AUG. 19
Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
AUG. 26
Concerts in the Park — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
SEPT. 2
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 25
Last Saturday’s Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m. last Saturday of each month, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.
To list an event taking place in the 80132 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.