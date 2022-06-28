FRIDAY
Ben & Noel Haggard — The Black Rose Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Dueling Pianos — Patriot Party — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $5; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
MONDAY
Tri-Lakes 4th of July — Enjoy a full day festivities with a pancake breakfast at St. Peter Catholic Church, Monument, Palmer Lake 4th of July Fun Run, Monument 4th of July parade, street fair, beer garden and live bands, Monument and Palmer Lake; tinyurl.com/2p8muck2.
• • •
JULY 6
Sunset Patio Sessions — With School of Rock, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 7
Comedy Night — With Big Al “Badgerine” Goodwin, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 8
Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 9
Book Signings — With photographers Todd Caudle, “Colorado Wildflowers” and Matt Payne “Climbing Colorado’s San Juans: A Comprehensive Guide to Hikes, Scrambles and Technical Climbs,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Atlanta Rhythm Section — Collective Groove will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
• • •
JULY 13
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Missy and the Dirty Secrets, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
• • •
JULY 15
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 16
Party for the Parks — With music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
Janie Fricke — 6 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$80; trilakesarts.org.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 20
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Mojo Filter, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
• • •
JULY 21
Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 22
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 23
Lee Roy Parnell — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $62-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
