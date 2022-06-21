THURSDAY

Santa Fe Open Space Sunset Photography Workshop — 6-8 p.m., Palmer Lake, $20. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

FRIDAY

Neal McCoy — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.

SATURDAY

The Pot — A Tribute to TOOL, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monument and Colorado Springs, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.

JUNE 29

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mitch Carter, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With Go Go Girlzilla & Eighty3, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.

JULY 1

Ben & Noel Haggard — The Black Rose Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$69; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 2

Exile — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 4

Festival on the Fourth of Palmer Lake — Vendors, food trucks, music and more, Palmer Lake; trilakes360.com/event/2022-03-festival-on-the-fourth.

JULY 6

Sunset Patio Sessions — With School of Rock, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 7

Comedy Night — With Big Al “Badgerine” Goodwin, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 8

Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 9

Atlanta Rhythm Section — Collective Groove will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 12

CPR Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.

JULY 13

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With Missy and the Dirty Secrets, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.

JULY 15

Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 16

Party for the Parks — With music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.

The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.

JULY 20

Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.

Concerts in Limbach Park — With Mojo Filter, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.

JULY 21

Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.

