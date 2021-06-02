Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Fundraiser First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument, $10 donation. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Rocket Man Show — With Rus Anderson, 8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69. Tickets required: 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 10
Monumental Impact’s Community Support Meeting — Summer interns will share thoughts on products, services and event content, 5 p.m., 55 Adams St., Monument; monumentalimpact.org.
JUNE 11-12
Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 12
Book Signing — Rocky Shockley and Tim Jones “Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past: Pikes Peak Region,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
JUNE 17
June Art Hope Event — With outdoor authors Stewart Green and Jamie Siebrase, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
JUNE 18-19
The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$49. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 24-26
Voices of Rock Radio — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 26
Free Document Shredding — 9 a.m.-noon, Jackson Creek Service Center, 16050 Old Forest Point, Monument; ent.com/news-and-events/events.
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School north parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.
JUNE 29
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Flying Horse North, 1880 Weiskopf Point, go online for costs. Registration required: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
JUNE 30
Wirewood Station & Jeffery Alan Band — Wirewood Station at 7 p.m., Jeffery Alan Band at 8:45 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 17
Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
AUG. 7
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or virtual live stream, $150 for in-person event. Tickets required: silverkey.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.
To list an event taking place in the 80132 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.