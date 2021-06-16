THURSDAY
June Art Hope Event — With outdoor authors Stewart Green and Jamie Siebrase, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
• • •
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Long Run Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$49. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 23
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com
• • •
JUNE 24-26
Voices of Rock Radio — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$99. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 26
Free Document Shredding — 9 a.m.-noon, Jackson Creek Service Center, 16050 Old Forest Point, Monument; ent.com/news-and-events/events.
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis Palmer High School north parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.
• • •
JUNE 26-27
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
• • •
June 26-Sept. 25
Last Saturday’s Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m. last Saturday of each month, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.
• • •
JUNE 29
Cameron Memorial Golf Tourney — To benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Flying Horse North, 1880 Weiskopf Point, go online for costs. Registration required: rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• • •
JUNE 30
Wirewood Station & Jeffery Alan Band — Wirewood Station at 7 p.m., Jeffery Alan Band at 8:45 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 17
Sesqui Soirée — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to celebrate the city’s 150th birthday celebration, 6-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $70-$85. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/jwtf5r2c.
• • •
JULY 22
Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
JULY 29
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
AUG. 5
Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
AUG. 7
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or virtual live stream, $150 for in-person event. Tickets required: silverkey.org.
• • •
AUG. 19
Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
AUG. 26
Concerts in the Park — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
SEPT. 2
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.
