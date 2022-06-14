THURSDAY
June Art Hop — Barbara Bowen will sign “Music is Murder,” 5-8 p.m. with music by retired oboe player Guy Dutra-Silveira and his daughter Amy Long, violinist performing a short Telemann duet at the top of the hours of 6 and 7 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Sawyer Brown — WireWood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
Dolls in the Attic — Tribute to Aerosmith, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
Tracy Byrd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
TRON the Band — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$30; trilakesarts.org.
MONDAY
Teal Tee-Off Golf Tournament — To benefit Sue’s Gift — Gynecologic Cancer Support, 9 a.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $250, $900 for foursome. Registration: suesgift.org/teal-tee-off.
TUESDAY
Attracting Media Attention and Making the Most of Your 15 Minutes — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
JUNE 22
Concerts in Limbach Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JUNE 23
Santa Fe Open Space Sunset Photography Workshop — 6-8 p.m., Palmer Lake, $20. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
JUNE 24
Neal McCoy — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 25
The Pot — A Tribute to TOOL, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30; bootbarnhall.com.
JUNE 25-26
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — To benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monument and Colorado Springs, $5; purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
JUNE 29
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Go Go Girlzilla & Eighty3, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
JULY 16
Party for the Parks — With music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
JULY 28
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
JULY 30
SCHEELS Hunt Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with hunting industry vendors and seminars: 9:30 a.m. How to Pack Out, 11:30 a.m. Big Game Processing, 1 p.m. Arrow Building, 3 p.m. Elk Calling Tips and Tricks, SCHEELS, 1226 Interquest Parkway, $20 per seminar. Registration: scheels.com/cshuntexposeminars.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
