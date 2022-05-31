THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Linda Famula, Pikes Peak Newspapers, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Firefall — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
Maia Sharp & May Erlewine — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35-$40; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
SUNDAY
Free-for-All: “Tempest” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/free-for-all-tempest.
• • •
MONDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Carol Nolan, CPN & Associates, Pikes Peak Newspapers, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
JUNE 9
Comedy Night — With Robert Mac, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 10-24
PLAG Summer Exhibition — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
JUNE 11
Pie and Ice Cream Social — To raise awareness and funds for Mater Filus maternity home, 6-8 p.m., St. Peter Church, 155 Jefferson St., Monument. Donations accepted; petertherock.org.
Orleans — The Gilmore Family Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 15
Waterwise Garden Ribbon Cutting — 5 p.m., 3rd Street Trailhead, 340 3rd St., Monument; events@tomgov.org.
• • •
JUNE 16
June Art Hop — Barbara Bowen will sign “Music is Murder,” 5-8 p.m. with music by retired oboe player Guy Dutra-Silveira and his daughter Amy Long, violinist performing a short Telemann duet at the top of the hours of 6 and 7 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Sawyer Brown — WireWood Station will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $69-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 17
Dolls in the Attic — Tribute to Aerosmith, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JUNE 18
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School northwest parking lot, 1300 Higby Road, Monument; creativecrafters.org.
Tracy Byrd — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
TRON the Band — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$30; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
JUNE 20
Teal Tee-Off Golf Tournament — To benefit Sue’s Gift — Gynecologic Cancer Support, 9 a.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $250, $900 for foursome. Registration: suesgift.org/teal-tee-off.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
