THURSDAY
Comedy Night — With Big Al “Badgerine” Goodwin, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Jackson Creeks’ Crepes and Cruisers Car Show — With live entertainment, home crepes and car show, 10 a.m.-noon, Jackson Creek Senior Living Center, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 719-725-6060; jacksoncreekseniorliving.com/crepes-cruisers.
Book Signings — With photographers/authors Todd Caudle, “Colorado Wildflowers” and Matt Payne “Climbing Colorado’s San Juans: A Comprehensive Guide to Hikes, Scrambles and Technical Climbs,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Atlanta Rhythm Section — Collective Groove will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Missy and the Dirty Secrets, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 15
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 16
Party for the Parks — With music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
Janie Fricke — 6 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$80; trilakesarts.org.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 20
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Mojo Filter, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 21
Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 22
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 23
Lee Roy Parnell — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $62-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 24
Starburn — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; starburnrocks.com.
JULY 27
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Skin & Bones, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 28
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Aaron Watson — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
