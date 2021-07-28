EVENTS CALENDAR ppn
THURSDAY

Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

FRIDAY

Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

SATURDAY

COS 150: Downtown Celebration — With parade, fan fest and more; coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration.

Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

SUNDAY

”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theatreworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.

AUG. 4

Sunset Patio Sessions — With High Mountain Duet featuring Jon Murphy, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 5

Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

SofaKillers — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$50. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 6

Chris Bandi — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 7

Dion Pride — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $26-$34. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.

Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or virtual live stream, $150 for in-person event. Tickets required: silverkey.org.

AUG. 7-15

Watermelon Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; watermelonfestival.net.

AUG. 8

Confederate Railroad — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $50-$80. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 13-14

The Long Run: Eagles Tribute Band — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$75. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 14

Chasqui String Quartet — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $18-$22. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.

AUG. 18

Sunset Patio Sessions — With High Mountain Duet featuring Jon Murphy, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

AUG. 19

Art Hop — With discussion on various books by a representative from Boulder County Nature Associate and books signings by Tammi Hartung, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Sunset Patio Sessions — With South for Winter, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.

THROUGH AUG. 13

”Visions of Color, Light, Appreciation and Gratitude” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.

THROUGH SEPT. 24

Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.

THROUGH SEPT. 25

Last Saturday’s Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m. last Saturday of each month, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.

