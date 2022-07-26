THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Aaron Watson — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Voices of Rock Radio — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $79-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
SCHEELS Hunt Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with hunting industry vendors and seminars: 9:30 a.m. How to Pack Out, 11:30 a.m. Big Game Processing, 1 p.m. Arrow Building, 3 p.m. Elk Calling Tips and Tricks, SCHEELS, 1226 Interquest Parkway, $20 per seminar. Registration: scheels.com/cshuntexposeminars.
Ribbon Cutting — Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Fire Station 1 Remodel/Reopening, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 18650 Highway 105, Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
AUG. 3
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Gilmore Family Band Duo, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 4
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Antonio Briceno, HealthMarkets, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Comedy Night — With Kenn Kington, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 4-7 and 11-14
”Someday in Wonderland — A Musical of Madness” — Presented by Colorado Springs Young People Theatre Troupe, 6 p.m., Stone Crossing Amphitheater, Birdle Oaks Land and Tenny Crags Road; sscosyoungpeople.org.
AUG. 5
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 6
Diamond Rio — Exit West will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Gary Chapman — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
AUG. 10
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Rico Southee, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 11
Concerts in the Park — With Eight Three, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Blackhawk — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 12
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military Network, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 13
Mark Wills — Sandy Wells Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
