THURSDAY
JStu — 5 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$75. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Peak Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Ashtonz — Acme Bluegrass top open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SUNDAY
Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10-$20. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 29
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — Featuring Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; 401-0600, bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 30
Michael Martin Murphey — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
JULY 31
COS 150: Downtown Celebration — With parade, fan fest and more; coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration.
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
AUG. 1
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 2 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
• • •
AUG. 5
Concerts in the Park — With Hammerstadt Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
AUG. 7
Dion Pride — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $26-$34. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.
Silver Key 50th Anniversary Engaged at Every Age Gala — Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive or virtual live stream, $150 for in-person event. Tickets required: silverkey.org.
• • •
AUG. 7-15
Watermelon Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; watermelonfestival.net.
• • •
AUG. 14
Chasqui String Quartet — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $18-$22. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.
• • •
AUG. 19
Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
AUG. 20
Happy Trails — To raise funds for a new Northern El Paso County Nature Center, 6-9 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/special-events.
• • •
AUG. 21
Western Saloon Night — To benefit the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21, 225 North Gate Blvd., $40-$50. Tickets required: 488-0880, wmmi.org.
Acoustic Eiodolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $14-$18. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.
• • •
AUG. 26
Concerts in the Park — With Wirewood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
SEPT. 2
Concerts in the Park — With Inman Brothers Band, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 13
“Visions of Color, Light, Appreciation and Gratitude” — Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 25
Last Saturday’s Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m. last Saturday of each month, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.