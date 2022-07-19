THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Stacy Jones, Warrior Insurance and Services Group LLC, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
July Art Hop Book Signing — Roger Greene will sign his books including “4284 Miles: The 1916 Journey of Joe Bruce and Lester Atkinson,” 5-8 p.m. Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Lee Roy Parnell — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $62-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
SUNDAY
Starburn — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; starburnrocks.com.
JULY 27
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Skin & Bones, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 28
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Aaron Watson — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 29-30
Voices of Rock Radio — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $79-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 30
SCHEELS Hunt Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with hunting industry vendors and seminars: 9:30 a.m. How to Pack Out, 11:30 a.m. Big Game Processing, 1 p.m. Arrow Building, 3 p.m. Elk Calling Tips and Tricks, SCHEELS, 1226 Interquest Parkway, $20 per seminar. Registration: scheels.com/cshuntexposeminars.
Ribbon Cutting — Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Fire Station 1 Remodel/Reopening, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 18650 Highway 105, Monument; trilakeschamber.com.
AUG. 3
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Gilmore Family Band Duo, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 4
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast — Speaker will be Antonio Briceno, HealthMarkets, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Comedy Night — With Kenn Kington, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 5
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 6
Diamond Rio — Exit West will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $72-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
Gary Chapman — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
