FRIDAY
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Party for the Parks — With music, beer garden, food trucks and vendors to benefit the town of Monument park system, noon-9 p.m., field north of YMCA, 17360 Jackson Parkway, Monument, $25. Tickets: tinyurl.com/bdeapxjw.
The Petty Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 20
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Dave Mensch, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Mojo Filter, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 21
July Art Hop Book Signing — Roger Greene will sign his books including “4284 Miles: The 1916 Journey of Joe Bruce and Lester Atkinson,” 5-8 p.m. July 21, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Shenandoah — Triple Nickel Band will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 22
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 23
Lee Roy Parnell — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $62-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 24
Starburn — 3 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; starburnrocks.com.
JULY 27
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Acme Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Skin & Bones, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
JULY 28
Concerts in the Park — With WireWood Station, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
Aaron Watson — Cody Cozz will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 29-30
Voices of Rock Radio — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $79-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
JULY 30
SCHEELS Hunt Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with hunting industry vendors and seminars: 9:30 a.m. How to Pack Out, 11:30 a.m. Big Game Processing, 1 p.m. Arrow Building, 3 p.m. Elk Calling Tips and Tricks, SCHEELS, 1226 Interquest Parkway, $20 per seminar. Registration: scheels.com/cshuntexposeminars.
AUG. 3
Concerts in Limbach Park — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 4
Concerts in the Park — With Dotsero, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 10
Concerts in Limbach Park — With WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
AUG. 11
Concerts in the Park — With Eighty3, 6-8 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 17
Concerts in Limbach Park — With Sandy Wells, 7 p.m., Limbach Park, Monument; tinyurl.com/34da24ve.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
