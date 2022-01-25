FRIDAY
WireWood Station — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing, 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, pikespeakbrewing.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Narrow Gauge — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Richie Furay — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-55; trilakesart.org.
• • •
FEB. 5
Monument Trails End Birthday — 2-11 p.m., Trails End Monument, 252 Front St., Monument, trailsendtaproom.com.
Romantic Strings by the PPMA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 11
Dueling Pianos — Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 12
John Schneider — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-100; trilakesart.org.
• • •
FEB. 18-19
Birthday Bash — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 25
Mark Chesnutt — with Josh Ward and WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.