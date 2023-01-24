FRIDAY
Lendon James & CW Twenty Hands High — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Sturtz — Jordan Poole and Lawrence Shiroma will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
SATURDAY
Mr. Majestky’s 8 Track Revival — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
TUESDAY AND FEB. 6
FO4R North Job Fair — 3-7 p.m., 1895 Democracy Point; fo4rnorth.com.
FEB. 1
WireWood Station Rocks Out for Tri-Lakes Cares — 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
FEB. 2
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Heidi Petak of Speak Eagle Communications Strategies, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
FEB. 3
Bad Colorado — A Tribute to Bad Company — Skin & Bones will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
FEB. 4
Winter Fun — Roast hot dogs and marshmallows, live music, hayrides and more, to benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
FEB. 11
Can’t Help Falling in Love — Featuring Memories of Elvis: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists Experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.
Nancy Honeytree — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
FEB. 17
Dueling Pianos — Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
FEB. 18
WireWood Station — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$25; trilakesarts.org.
FEB. 25
Travis Denning — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$89; bootbarnhall.com.
The Sleeping Giants — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $20-$25; trilakesarts.org.
MARCH 1
Stick Men — With Tony Levin, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
