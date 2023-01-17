THURSDAY
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Ricardo Cordova of Healthy Mind, Healthy Body and Healthy Business, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
Palmer Lake Historical Society Annual Potluck & Business Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Crescent Valley, Palmer Lake. Ham, rolls, coffee & tea provided, bring salad or dessert; palmerdividehistory.org.
• • •
FRIDAY
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Meeting — Mary Kelly, PhD, CSP, CDR, retired Navy, will present “How to be Graceful and Grateful During Times of Crisis, Challenge or Change,” 11 a.m., Air Force Academy Falcon Club. Meetings are open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member, or learn about the club, go to tlwc.net.
Sunset Hike at Santa Fe Open Space — 4:30 p.m., meet at Palmer Lake Recreation Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• • •
SATURDAY
Book Signing — Susan Miner “Jewels of Kidron,” noon-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
The Perry Nicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
Kim Richey — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$50; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
TUESDAY
Are You Making Money? Understanding Financial Statements — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 166 Second St., Monuments. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
JAN. 27
Lendon James & CW Twenty Hands High — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
Sturtz — Jordan Poole and Lawrence Shiroma will open, 7-9:30 p.m., The Black Rose Acoustic Society, 12530 Black Forest Road, $8-$15; blackroseacoustic.org.
• • •
JAN. 28
Mr. Majestky’s 8 Track Revival — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$69; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 1
WireWood Station Rocks Out for Tri-Lakes Cares — 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 2
Tri-Lakes Chamber Networking Breakfast — With Heidi Petak of Speak Eagle Communications Strategies, 7:30-9 a.m., 166 Second St., Monument, free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.
• • •
FEB. 3
Bad Colorado — A Tribute to Bad Company — Skin & Bones will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 4
Winter Fun — Roast hot dogs and marshmallows, live music, hayrides and more, to benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
SofaKillers — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Info: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133, 80908 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.