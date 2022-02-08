FRIDAY
Dueling Pianos — Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
John Schneider — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10 and up. Tickets required: trilakesarts.org.
• • •
FEB. 16
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Business and Luncheon Meeting — Local author Randy Rush will talk about his book “Loving Tammy,” a memoir of his wife’s struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wedgewood Black Forest, 12375 Black Forest Road; tlwc.net.
• • •
FEB. 18-19
Birthday Bash — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 25
Mark Chesnutt — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FEB. 27
Hope, Hearts and Home Celebration — To benefit Family Promise, 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration required: ihn-cos.networkforgood.com.
• • •
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.