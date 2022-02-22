FRIDAY
Stillhouse Junkies — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
WireWood Station — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, ages 14+, $10-$15; bootbarnhall.com.
SUNDAY
Hope, Hearts and Home Celebration — To benefit Family Promise, 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Registration required: ihn-cos.networkforgood.com.
MARCH 5
Easton Corbin — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$99; bootbarnhall.com.
MARCH 11
Chris Pierce — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
MARCH 12
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
Moors & McCumber — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10 and up; trilakesarts.org.
MARCH 18-19
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
MARCH 24
The Kentucky Headhunters — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
MARCH 25
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
Brooks Williams — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
APRIL 8
David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
APRIL 22
Bill Hearne Trio — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
APRIL 30
Claude Bourbon — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-30; trilakesarts.org.
MAY 13
Acoustic Eidolon — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-25; trilakesarts.org.
Gypsy Swing Revue with Kristi Stice — 7 p.m., Black Rose Acoustic Society, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, call for ticket info: 719-528-6119; blackroseacoustic.org.
MAY 28-30
MeadowGrass Music Festival — lineup includes Ranky Tanky, Darlingside and Marc Broussard, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, Black Forest, admission: $118.99-$178 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. rockymountainhighway.org.
JULY 12
CPR Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5-6 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., $10 donation. Registration required: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.