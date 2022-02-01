FRIDAY

Collective Groove — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Monument Trails End Birthday — 2-11 p.m., Trails End Monument, 252 Front St., Monument, trailsendtaproom.com.

Romantic Strings by the PPMA — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

FEB. 11

Dueling Pianos — Love Stinks — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

FEB. 12

John Schneider — 7 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $10-100; trilakesart.org.

• • •

FEB. 18-19

Birthday Bash — With SofaKillers, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$40; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

FEB. 25

Mark Chesnutt — with Josh Ward and WireWood Station, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $59-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

• • •

ONGOING

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.

